Province announces New Pilot for Snowbilers allowing access to Trails and Services via Snow-Covered Road Shoulders and Roadways in Parts of Inverness and Lunenburg Counties

A recently announced pilot project will allow snowmobilers to access trails and services via snow-covered road shoulders and roadways in parts of Inverness and Lunenburg counties this winter.

The pilot project begins on Friday and runs to March 31. There are three pilot areas: Margaree Centre and Big Intervale, Inverness County, and New Germany, Lunenburg County.

Access to roads and shoulders will be permitted only when areas are snow and/or ice covered, and snowmobilers will need to follow specific rules subject to penalties under the new Snow Vehicle Pilot Project Regulations.

The province states the pilot will help determine whether snowmobiles should be added to the Road Trails Act, which has allowed other off-highway vehicles permanent road access at approved locations since late September, following a similar pilot.