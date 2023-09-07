Province announces New Pilot Programs and Upgrades to Existing Ones for the Coming Academic Year

The 2023-24 school year in the province will include course upgrades and new offerings, as well as additional equipment in the classroom.

The Nova Scotia government has purchased more than 10,000 new computers and other devices. Students in higher grades will have access to individual computers and younger students will use technology as needed for group and classroom projects.

Education Minister Becky Druhan there will also be a new focus on outdoor education. Taking classes outdoors has been a staple in one local school Ecole acadienne de Pomquet for years.

There’s also plans to expand programs like GuysWork to promote healthy masculinity in schools, a pilot Grade 11 course called Netukulimk and the Environment that blends Mi’kmaw and Indigenous knowledge and western science using land-based experiences.

There’s another Grade 11 course called Life, that allows students to ask questions such as is it better to lease or purchase a car, when you should get a credit card and what is a credit rating, how government works and how to cook a balanced meal.