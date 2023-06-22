Province Announces new Primary to Grade School for Trenton

The provincial government today announced it is investing in a new school to replace Trenton Elementary and Trenton Middle School with a new facility. The new school is expected to open in September 2027.

The new school, under the Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education, will serve about 280 students from pre-primary to Grade 8 and is part of the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development’s five-year capital plan.

Community Consultation on the consolidation of the two schools with take place before the site selection process begins. Once the site selection is finished, the Department of Public Works will issue a tender for the design of the replacement school. Design elements of the new school will include community input.

Trenton Elementary was built in 1966 and has about 152 students in pre-primary to Grade 4, while Trenton Middle School – built in 1925 with additions in 1953, 1967 and 1985 – has about 136 students in grades 5 through 8.