Province announces New Restrictions for Halifax Regional Municipality as COVID-19 Infections Rise

During a COVID-19 update today from the province, Premier Iain Rankin announced new restrictions for the HRM and some surrounding communities.

A release from the province states the restrictions are effective Friday, April 23, at 8 a.m. and

will remain in effect until at least May 20. The HRM restrictions include a gathering limit of five people for indoors or outdoors, no social events, special events, festivals, arts/cultural events,

sports events, faith gatherings, wedding receptions, or funeral visitation or receptions, restaurants and licensed establishments are closed to seated service.

People should avoid traveling into and out of these areas unless it is absolutely necessary.

Most schools and all child care centres in the HRM remain open but schools in areas seeing increased COVID-19 activity, will close to students and move to at-home learning for a two-week period.

All other public schools in the province will continue with in-school learning. However, masks will be mandatory for all students effective Friday, April 23rd. As well, all school gyms in Halifax Regional Municipality and schools seeing increased COVID-19 activity will be closed for community use until at least May 20.