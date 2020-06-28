Province announces No New Cases of COVID-19; last reported new case was June 9th

It’s been almost three weeks since Nova Scotia had its last reported case of COVID-19. Provincial Health officials there are no new and no active cases of the virus. The last new case was identified on June 9th. The number of cases of COVID-19 in the province to date remains at 1,061; 63 people have died. There are 998 Nova Scotians who have recovered from the virus.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 381 Nova Scotia tests on Saturday.

Two people are in hospital. Their infections are considered resolved, but they continue to be treated in a medical facility.