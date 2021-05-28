Province announces One Death, 40 New Cases of COVID-19

The province is reporting a death related to COVID-19 . A woman in her 50’s died in Central Zone. There have been 80 COVID-19 related deaths in Nova Scotia.

The Health and Wellness department has identified 40 new cases and 92 recoveries.

There are 29 new cases in Central Zone, five in Eastern Zone, four in Northern Zone and two in Western Zone.

The number of active cases in the province is 585. There are 53 people in hospital, including 18 in ICU.

On Thursday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 6,381 tests.