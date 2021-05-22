Province announces One COVID-19 Death, 64 New Cases of the Virus

The Health and Wellness department is reporting one death related to COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. A woman in her 60’s died in Central Zone. There have now been 77 deaths from COVID-19 in Nova Scotia; eleven have died since April First.

There are also 64 new cases of COVID-19 and 116 recoveries. The largest number of new cases are in Central Zone at 46; 10 are in Eastern Zone, seven in Northern Zone and one in Western Zone.

The number of active cases of the virus in Nova Scotia has now fallen below 1,000. There are now 975 active cases; 74 people are in hospital, including 20 in ICU.

The province has also reached a milestone with COVID-19 vaccines. The number of doses administered to Nova Scotians has passed the 500,000 mark. To date more than 45 per cent of Nova Scotians have received at least one or more doses of the vaccine. The province is on track to provide a first dose to every Nova Scotian who is able to receive one by the end of June.