Province announces One Death, 117 New Cases of COVID-19

The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness announced 117 cases today, bringing the provincial total of active cases to 1,537. There are 89 people in hospital, including 21 in ICU. The

province also announced another COVID-19 related death, a person in their 80s.

There are 97 cases in Central Zone, nine in Eastern Zone, seven in Western Zone and four in Northern Zone.

Premier Iain Rankin said he’s concerned about the number of patients being admitted to hospitals with COVID symptoms , noting there are 95 people currently in hospital. Rankin said the ages range from people in their 20 to people in their 90s who are arriving to the hospital more sick and 9-10 days into the illness. There are 17 patients in ICUs across the province, though most are in the Central zone, 11 are in intermediate care, and there are a number of patients who contracted the virus while in hospital.

Rankin says this means there are more hospitalizations now than there were during the first and second waves combined. He said the health system is working hard to keep everyone safe.

To that end, after hearing word of a protest scheduled for this weekend, the province obtained a court injunction to halt to anti-vaccine and anti-public health order protests.

Rankin said he is all for freedom of speech but he won’t let a select group jeopardize the province’s ability to stop the third wave. People have a right to share their views but while Nova Scotia is in a province-wide shutdown, said the premier, it is incumbent for everyone to protect each other.

As of yesterday, healthcare workers administered 415,570 doses of vaccine. Of those, 38,830 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.