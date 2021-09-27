Province announces one death, 83 new Cases of COVID-19 Over the Past Three Days

Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials are reporting one death related to COVID- 19. A man in his 80’s died in Central Zone. That raises the number of people who have died since the pandemic began to 96.

The province has also announced 83 new cases of the virus and 46 recoveries since the last update on Friday.

Over the past three days there have been 65 cases in Central Zone, eight in Western Zone, six in Northern Zone and four in Eastern Zone.

There are now 205 active cases of COVID-19. There are eleven people in hospital, including one in ICU.