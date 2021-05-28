Province announces Five Phase Reopening Plan

During an update detailing the province’s reopening plan, chief medical health Dr. Robert Strang said the plan is based on data not dates.

Phase 1 begins on Wednesday on June 2 and will be in effect for at least two weeks.

In Phase 1, outdoor gathering limits will be a consistent group of 10, with the indoor limit remaining at a household. Restaurants and bars can open outdoor patios with distancing and a maximum of 10 at a table. All retail businesses will be able to open at 25 per cent capacity. Personal service providers can open for appointments only and will not be able to provide services requiring a client to remove their mask. Gyms and fitness studios can offer outdoor programs and offer one on one personal training indoors. Sports recreation and culture groups can resume practices outdoors with groups of 10 without distancing. There will be no games, league play, or performances in phase 1.

The province plans to roll out the plan in a phased approach, with each phase having incremental changes. Strang said they are hoping to it will take between two to four weeks to move through each phase, though residents can expect to have some level of restriction throughout the summer. in September, with 70 per cent of Nova Scotians having two vaccine doses, he said things will shift again.

Details on the five phase re-opening plan can be found by following this link: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/docs/reopening-safely-with-COVID-19-plan-overview.pdf