Province Announces Seniors Care Grant Program to Help Seniors Stay in their Homes

The province announced a program aimed at helping seniors stay in their homes.

The Seniors Care Grant offers up to $500 in funding for eligible residents 65-years and older who need help around their homes, with items such as Snow removal, small household repairs, lawn care, grocery delivery and other needs.

Eligible residents can apply for the grant, which is part of the province’s commitment to help seniors stay in their homes longer by investing up to $32 million each year in the grant.

To qualify, older Nova Scotians must live independently in a home they own or rent and have an annual household income of $37,500 or less. Print applications will be available at Access Nova Scotia Centres and MLA offices, or by calling 1-800-670-4357 to request that one be mailed. The deadline for applications is May 31, 2022, and funds can be used through November 30, 2022.