Province Announces Streamlining of Crown Corporations

The province has announced measures to streamline its Crown Corporations to drive its economic agenda.

Following a review of 20 agencies, Nova Scotia’s five economic development and infrastructure organizations will become two new Crown corporations; Build Nova Scotia and Invest Nova Scotia.

Build Nova Scotia will include Nova Scotia Lands and Develop Nova Scotia. It will focus on heathcare and telecommunications infrastructure and community and rural development.

Invest Nova Scotia will include Nova Scotia Business Incorporated and Innovacorp. It will focus on entrepreneurship and export development, venture capital and investment and business and sector development.

Other changes include formalizing Perennia Food and Agriculture Incorporated into a new Crown Corporation; and Nova Scotia Gaming Corporation and the Nova Scotia Municipal Finance Corporation will integrate operations within the Department of Finance and Treasury Board. Also, legislation will be amended to make the Sherbrooke Restoration Commission Board Chair a member of the Nova Scotia Museum Board of Governors