Province Announces Support for Farmers to Replace Damaged Greenhouses from Hurricane Fiona

A new provincial government program is set to help farmers replace greenhouses damaged during hurricane Fiona.

The $3-million Fiona Greenhouse Replacement Program helps registered farm owners build or buy new greenhouses, grow tunnels and other related infrastructure.

Guysborough-Tracadie MLA and Agriculture Minister Greg Morrow noted the provincial government said they would support farmers, noting this program is just one of the ways the provincial government is delivering on that promise.

Eligible expenses include structures, electrical and heating equipment, tools and technology used to monitor and control climate, and associated labour costs.

Funding amounts vary by structure. Successful applicants will be reimbursed up to $10 per square foot for heated greenhouses, $7.50 per square foot for unheated greenhouses and $5 per square foot for grow tunnels.