Province announces Support to Assist Farmers in Managing their Plastic Waste

The province is providing support to make it easier for farmers to manage their plastic waste.

Agriculture Minister and Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow says government is providing $76,000 to Cleanfarms, a not-for-profit organization that helps farmers to recycle agricultural plastics, including bale wrap and feed tarps. The money will help Cleanfarms expand its recycling pilot project across Nova Scotia. The funding comes from the Sustainable Communities Challenge Fund, which helps Nova Scotians adapt to climate change and mitigate its impacts

Three farms in Inverness County have been participating in the pilot, using a compactor to break down plastic waste, which is then taken to Cleanfarms collection sites. Under the expansion, the program will be available to any Nova Scotia farmers who have bale and feed covers and want to participate, with drop-off stations set up across the province.

Cleanfarms’ recycling programs help divert thousands of tonnes of plastic from landfills across Canada each year. Other Cleanfarms programs in the province include agricultural pesticide container recycling and disposal of pesticide and old livestock and horse medications.