Listen Live

Listen Live

Province announces Support to Assist Farmers in Managing their Plastic Waste

Aug 5, 2026 | Local News

The province is providing support to make it easier for farmers to manage their plastic waste.
Agriculture Minister and Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow says government is providing $76,000 to Cleanfarms, a not-for-profit organization that helps farmers to recycle agricultural plastics, including bale wrap and feed tarps.  The money will help Cleanfarms expand its recycling pilot project across Nova Scotia.  The funding comes from the Sustainable Communities Challenge Fund, which helps Nova Scotians adapt to climate change and mitigate its impacts

From left, Lyndsay D’Entremont, Eastern Co-ordinator, Cleanfarms; Kyle MacQuarrie, MLA for Inverness; Greg Morrow, Minister of Agriculture; and Bruce Sutherland and Janessa Henry, owners, Glendyer Farms Inc.
(Province of Nova Scotia)

Three farms in Inverness County have been participating in the pilot, using a compactor to break down plastic waste, which is then taken to Cleanfarms collection sites.  Under the expansion, the program will be available to any Nova Scotia farmers who have bale and feed covers and want to participate, with drop-off stations set up across the province.
Cleanfarms’ recycling programs help divert thousands of tonnes of plastic from landfills across Canada each year.  Other Cleanfarms programs in the province include agricultural pesticide container recycling and disposal of pesticide and old livestock and horse medications.

Other Local News Stories

Town of Port Hawkesbury Opens a new Off-Leash Dog Park

Aug 5, 2026

The Town of Port Hawkesbury says it has opened a new Off-Leash Dog Park at the community's waterfront. The town, in a social media post,  says the dog park was made possible through the efforts of its Community Development Committee. Pet owners must bring a leash with...

X-Helping Hands Hosts Community Gathering on August 8th

Aug 4, 2026

X- Helping Hands is hosting a community gathering event at St.FX University's McKenna Centre for Leadership on Saturday, August 8. The title of the event is The Healing Circle: Reconnecting with Land, Self, and Community. Tavneet  Kaur is the founder of X Helping...

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.