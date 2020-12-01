Province announces Ten New Cases of COVID-19

There are ten new cases of COVID-19 in the province. Health and Wellness Department officials say all the new infections are in the Central Zone. There are now 142 active cases of the virus.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 4,138 Nova Scotia tests on Monday.

On Monday, there were 275 tests administered at the rapid-testing pop-up site in Halifax and 585 at another rapid-testing pop-up site in Wolfville. There were no positive test results identified at either site.

Since October first, Nova Scotia has completed 66,263 tests. There have been 226 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths. No one is currently in hospital.