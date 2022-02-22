Province announces Three Deaths, 263 new cases of COVID-19

Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials are reporting three deaths related to COVID-19. A man in his 60s in Central Zone, a woman in her 70s in Central Zone and a man in his 90s in Northern Zone died over the weekend

There are two new hospital admissions and no discharges.

There are 53 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a designated unit. That includes 12 people in hospital

The province also reports another 299 people in hospital with COVID-19 who were identified as positive on admission, no longer need care in a COVID-19 unit or contracted the virus after arriving in a medical facility.

Nova Scotia has 263 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last update on Sunday, with 103 in Central Zone, 47 in Eastern Zone, 54 in Northern Zone and 59 in Western Zone.

The province is also reporting additional cases related outbreaks at four hospitals including Sutherland Harris Memorial in Pictou, fewer than 10 patients tested positive.

The estimated number of active cases of the virus is 1,858.