Province announces Two COVID-19 Deaths and 17 New Cases of the Virus

Provincial Health and Wellness department officials are reporting two deaths related to COVID-19. The two men, both in their 60’s, died in Central Zone.

There are also 17 new cases of COVID-19 and 72 recoveries. Twelve of the cases are in Central Zone; eight of the cases are close contacts of previously reported cases, two are related to travel and two are under investigation.

Three cases are in Eastern Zone and are close contacts of previously reported cases. One case is in Western Zone and is currently under investigation.

The province has also confirmed its first case of a rate blood clotting condition known as vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT). The person is a man in his 40’s who received his first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in early May. He developed symptoms about two weeks after receiving the vaccine. He has been treated and is recovering.

There are 311 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia; 38 people are in hospital including 15 in ICU. Locally, there is one active case in Antigonish and Guysborough Counties, one in Inverness, Richmond and Victoria Counties and five in Pictou County.

On Tuesday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 4,254 tests.