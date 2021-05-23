Province announces Two Deaths, 74 new Cases of COVID-19

Two people died related to COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial government officials say the two people who died were in their 70’s in Central Zone. That raises the number of COVID-19 related deaths in Nova Scotia to 79.

There are also 74 new cases of COVID-19 in the province and 103 recoveries.

Sixty-one of the new cases are in Central Zone, nine in Eastern Zone, three in Northern Zone and one in Western Zone.

There is community spread in Central Zone and the Sydney area. Northern and Western Zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread. There are some areas of concern, particularly Bridgewater, New Minas and Kentville. Testing has been increased in these areas.

There are 943 active cases of COVID-19. Hospitalization rates are not available.

On Saturday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 6,890 tests.