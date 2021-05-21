Province announces Two Deaths, 84 New COVID-19 Cases

The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness is reporting Nova Scotia 84 new cases of COVID-19 and 197 recoveries today. The province also reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths.

There are 66 new cases in Central Zone, 11 in Eastern Zone, six in Northern Zone and one in Western Zone. There is community spread in Central Zone and in Sydney. Northern and Western Zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.

Nova Scotia has 1,028 active cases of COVID-19, with 84 people in hospital, including 21 in ICU. As of yesterday, workers administered 483,549 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 40,900 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

The province also announced another $17.2 million in funding for the Small Business Impact Grant Part 3 program to support small businesses affected by the ongoing provincial COVID-19 restrictions. The province will top up payments made to all small businesses that qualify under the program by $5,000.

Rankin said he knows residents are anxious for a reopening plan, adding he is looking forward to it as well but the high cases and hospitalization numbers are still concerning. he says the next three weeks will be critical.

Rankin thanked residents for their hard work and patience.