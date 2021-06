Nova Scotia has recorded two deaths related to COVID-19. A man in is 60’s in Central Zone and a man in his 50’s in Western Zone have died.

The province is also reporting two cases of COVID-19 and five recoveries. One case is in Central Zone and is a close contact to a previously reported case. The other case is in Western Zone and is related to travel.

There are 74 active cases of the virus; two people are in hospital.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,323 tests on Monday.