Province announces Two New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

The Department of Health and wellness announced two new active cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the provincial total to 19.

One new case is in the Northern Zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The traveller self-isolated, as required. The other case is in the Central Zone and is currently under investigation. These cases are not linked to the cluster of cases in Clayton Park.

To date, Nova Scotia has 120,791 negative test results, 1,136 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths. No one is currently in hospital. One thousand and fifty-two cases are now resolved.

The province is renewing the state of emergency order, which will take effect at noon and extend to noon Sunday, November 29 unless the government extends or terminates it.