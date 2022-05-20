Province appoints 21 Nova Scotians to Early Learning and Child Care Engagement Table

The province’s Education and Early Childhood Development Department has announced the appointment of 21 people to join its Early Learning and Child Care Engagement Table.

The group will provide input to the province as it transitions to a publicly funded centralized child care system. Members will meet for the first time in June.

Local members appointed to the table include child care operators Jighisha Patel of Inverness County and Kimberly Cormier of Antigonish County, and Family Home Child Care Provider Melissa Castonguay of Pictou County.

The province is in the first year of implementing a five year, $605 million agreement that will reduce the cost of child care to families to an average of $10 a day by the end of March, 2026.