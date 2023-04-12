Province approves Bear Head Energy Proposal following a Environmental Assession

The province released its decision concerning the environmental review of a proposed Green Hydrogen and Ammonia Production Facility for the Strait area.

In February, Bear Head Energy Inc registered the Bear Head Energy Green Hydrogen and Ammonia Production, Storage and Loading Facility for environmental assessment

The company wants to construct and operate a green hydrogen and ammonia facility at the site of the previously approved Bear Head LNG Project in the Point Tupper Industrial Park on the Strait of Canso.

On Wednesday, Minister of Environment and Climate Change decided to approve the undertaking in accordance with the Environmental Assessment Regulations, with a number of conditions.

At peak operations, the facility will be capable of producing 2 million tonnes per annum of anhydrous ammonia which will be shipped to world markets via approximately 40 to 60 speciality marine carriers per year. Pending the necessary approvals to proceed, Project construction is scheduled to begin in 2024 with plant commissioning and first ammonia production scheduled in late 2027.