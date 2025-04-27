Province Approves Proposal by Everwind Fuels on a Proposed Overhead Transmission Line over the Strait of Canso

Everwind Fuels, a company that is proposing to have Atlantic Canada’s first green ammonia production facility in Point Tupper has received approval from the provincial Environment Department for part of its project.

Department Minister Tim Halman has approved the proposal with conditions to build at 345 kilovolt overhead transmission line that span the Strait of Canso from Steep Creek, Guysborough County to the Point Tupper Hydrogen and Ammonia Production Facility. The transmission line will carry power generated from Everwind’s Phase 2 Wind Farms, proposed to be developed in the Districts of Guysborough and St. Mary’s to the facility. The line will support two circuits with a total power line rating of 2,000 megawatts. Everwind submitted its proposal for environmental assessment in March

The transmission line will span 1.5 kilometres and will require specialized suspension towers that are approximately 210 metres high.

Construction of the line is expected to begin next year with competition in 2027.