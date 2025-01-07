Province approves Wind Energy Project Near Creignish, Inverness County

The provincial government has given the green light to a proposed wind energy project in Inverness County.

ABO Energy Canada Limited registered the Rhodena project for an Environmental Assessment in November.

The company says it will have up to six turbines, producing 42 megawatts of electricity. The wind turbines will be up to 200 metres tall to the tip of the blade. Each turbine will produce up to 7 megawatts.

The project will be located near Creignish. ABO proposes to begin construction this year, and will begin operations in 2027. It is expected to operate for 30 years.

Environment and Climate Change Minister Tim Halman approved the project in a letter to the company this week, subject to a number of conditions.