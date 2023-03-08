Province asked to Approve French Language School in Guysborough County

A community in Guysborough County is looking to establish a French Language School.

A group of parents from Guysborough County made a presentation to the French language school board, CSAP, on February 25. The board passed a motion to ask the government for a new school in Tor Bay.

The closest French speaking school to Guysborough County at the moment is Ecole Acadiene de Pomquet, with two students living in Guysborough currently taking a taxi for 120 minutes to the school every day.

The CSAP is now waiting for a response from the government on their request for a pre-primary to Grade 8 school site in the community for the next school year. There are about 42-45 interested students in the area.

CSAP superintendent Michel Collette was on the road to Tory Bay on Tuesday, to discuss future sites and what can be done by September.

Collette said the province has final say on opening new schools, and the ask is that the government allow the CSAP to open a French language school in the community and cover the costs of things like transportation, staffing, and small infrastructure costs.