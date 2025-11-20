Listen Live

Province Assists in Making more local Food Available in Hospitals, Universities and other Public Institutions

Nov 20, 2025 | Regional News

The Province is helping make more local food available in hospitals, universities and other institutions across the province.

Agriculture Minister and Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow has announced new support for farmers, processors and distribution hubs to scale up to meet the needs of public institutions.   

Agriculture Minister and Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow. (Communications Nova Scotia photo)

The support comes from the Institutional Development Expansion and Advancement (IDEA) program and there is also funding for public institutions to buy more local food through their food service programs.

The program is a partnership between the Department of Agriculture and the Nova Scotia Loyal team at the Department of Growth and Development.


