Province Boosts St. FX University’s annual Operating Grant by $3.95 million

The province is increasing its annual operating grant to St. FX University. The Labour and

Advanced Education Department says it’s providing an additional $3.95 million to St. FX. Also receiving additional cash is the University of Kings College in Halifax to the tune of $2.2 million. The department says the increase will help stabalize the financial positions of the two schools heading into the new memorandum of understanding next year between government and the province’s universities. The government offered no specifics on why the additonal money is needed.

The announcement is being welcomed by St. FX as well as the town and county of Antigonish. The chair of the St. FX Board of Governors Mike Boyd says the announcement is tremendous news for the university. University President Kent MacDonald says he’s spoken to Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher and County Warden Owen McCarron and together with St. FX they are pleased with the decision. He says it signals the province understands that by investing in St. FX, government is investing in an economic social and cultural driver for the town and county of Antigonish, northeastern Nova Scotia and the province.