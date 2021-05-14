Province changes Travel Regulations for Permanent Residents and for essential reasons entering Nova Scotia

As of 8 a.m. Friday, permanent Nova Scotia residents and people travelling for essential reasons must apply to enter the province.

People will apply through the established Nova Scotia Safe Check-in. They should apply about a week before they intend to travel. Applications will only be considered for permanent residents of Nova Scotia and people travelling for essential reasons.

Applications for child-custody visits and exempt travellers (such as military, first responders, airline crew and people accessing essential health services) will be approved automatically. All others will be reviewed within three business days. People cannot enter the province until they receive approval.

People who have already completed the Nova Scotia Safe Check-in do not have to re-apply if they are traveling up to and including May 19. Starting May 20, only approvals through the new process will be accepted.