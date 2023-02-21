Province commits $10.6 million to Pictou County’s High Speed Internet Project

The province’s Nova Scotia Internet Funding Trust is supporting Pictou County’s High Speed Internet Project. The trust says its will spend $10.6 million, that aims to bring high speed internet to more than 4,700 homes and businesses.

The municipality’s fibre expansion project will cost about $53 million. The December, the federal government announced it would fund up to $31 million on the initiative, the county will contribute $10.6 million.

The County started rolling a fixed wireless service in December. It will be available to all residents in the zone and when fibre is ready, they will be able to switch over.

Residents and business owners in Pictou County and other parts of the province also have the option to get internet service faster through the provincial Satellite Internet Service Rebate

Program. It provides an interim solution until fixed wireless or wired projects ; such as the one in Pictou County – are complete.

The rebate covers the one-time costs for eligible homes and businesses to set up satellite internet including hardware, shipping, installation and tax up to a maximum of $1,000. The program was expanded in November to accept applications from any resident or business owner who currently does not have access to wired or wireless internet service.