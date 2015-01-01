Province Commits $32 million for Capital Upgrades in Municipalities

More money is being made available to Nova Scotia municipalities from the province

Government has announced applications are now open for the new Municipal Capital Growth Program. This one-time program provides $32 million to municipalities for priority infrastructure projects. This program is also open to villages.

Funding approvals and amounts will be tied to provincial priorities such as water and wastewater projects, accessibility upgrades, brownfield redevelopment to enable residential development in vacant or under-utilized land, and climate change related assessments and improvements.

The program will fund up to 50 per cent of costs for eligible projects. Funding priority by the province will be given to applications that help community address capacity issues, expand services, building more accessible and adaptable communities and restore contaminated land to allow for future development.