Province Commits $5 Million to Assist in Making Sports More Inclusive and Accessible

The Nova Scotia government is spending $5 million to assist in making the province’s sports system more inclusive and accessible. Provincial officials say is the biggest investment in community and amateur sport in recent history

The funding will focus on removing barriers for those who want to participate in community and competitive sport but haven’t because of ability, limited equipment, funding or programming.

Specifically, $2 million in additional funding will go to Kidsport so more children and the families can access sport, $2 million will increase access to recreation facilities and improve accessible equipment, $500,000 for Sport Nova Scotia’s ParaSport program and $500,000 to improve equity in coaching.