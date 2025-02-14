Province Commits $750,000 in Funding to the Celtic Music Interpretive Centre in Judique

The province announced $750,000 in funding for the Celtic Music Interpretive Centre in Judique, with the money supporting the centre`s efforts to expand its reach, improve the visitor experience and become a year-round operation.

A release from the province states centre’s revitalization project includes remodelling the facility, digitizing its archives and offering digital and audio-visual services. It will also expand its online presence by offering live music broadcasts, exhibits and video productions.

The Celtic Music Interpretive Centre Society received the funding through the Province’s Community Economic Development Fund, which helps sectors and communities increase economic competitiveness and productivity.