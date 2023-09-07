Province commits close to $1 Million for Recreational Trail Upgrades

The provincial government has announced a boost for recreational trails across the province by

way of around $1 million in funding through the Recreational Trail Expansion Fund.

The funding includes more than $580,000 in capital grants for 27 trails. Local trails receiving grants include the Pictou County Trails Association, with two grants of more than $10,000 and $25,000, the Strait Area Trails Association, which received $10,000, the Tatamagouche Area Trails Association with in excess of $9,500, and the Whycocomagh Development Commission with $22,000.

More than $400,000 in operating funding will go to groups managing 23 trails on the provincial rail bed. Local groups getting operational funding include more than $19,000 for the Guysborough County Trails Association, over $29,000 for the Pictou County Trails Association, more than $3,000 for the St. Mary’s Trail Association, and over $10,000 for the Tatamagouche Trails Association.