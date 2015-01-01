Province Commits Funding for More Access to Training and Certification for Newcomers and Nova Scotians in Construction Trades

The province has announced more access to training and certification in construction trades for newcomers and Nova Scotians.

Government is increasing funding for the Work-based Trades Practical Assessment program and a training program operated by the Nova Scotia Building Officials Association.



With $650,000 in new funding, about 175 newcomers experienced in construction trades will receive support to complete their apprenticeship and work in Nova Scotia.

The province is also assisting with the Nova Scotia Building Officials training program with an additional $400,000. The money will allow more municipal staff to receive training to become a qualified building official in Nova Scotia. Government is also working to remove barriers and streamline the equivalency process for building officials trained outside Nova Scotia, including removing the six-month on-the-job training requirement under the association’s professional studies program.

There are currently about 113 qualified building officials across the province. They are responsible for inspections to support the administration and enforcement of the Nova Scotia Building Code.