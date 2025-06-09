Province Commits Funds to Extending Growing Seasons in Nova Scotia

The provincial government is investing funds to help extend growing seasons for Nova Scotia produce.

The Season Extension Enhancement Program, offered through the Province and Horticulture Nova Scotia, will see $7 million from this year and $1.5 million from last year offered to fruit and vegetable growers for items like greenhouses, irrigation, lighting, and cold storage.

Agriculture Minister and Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow said part of the reasoning behind the program is a changing climate, with the program helping farmers adapt.

Morrow said the program has been popular in the past, with 64 Nova Scotia Farms taking part.