Province Commits more than $2.3 million to Municipal Projects including some Locally

The province is committing more than $2.3 million for 62 municipal projects, including some in the local area, for infrastructure improvements, innovation and community development.

The towns of Pictou, Port Hawkesbury, and New Glasgow; the Village of St. Peter’s, the Victoria District Municipality, and the Counties of Inverness and Antigonish are receiving funding ranging from $16,000 to $25,000 for Beautification and Streetscape projects.

Under the Community Works Program, the District of St. Mary’s receives $12,500 for a Community Support Coordinator, Port Hawkesbury is getting almost $25,000 for summer recreation, while the County of Inverness receives $50,000 for a Culture and Heritage Development Coordinator and moderizing and digitizing its mapping assets.

With the Municipal Innovation Program, the towns of Pictou, Stellarton, Trenton and Westville will share $67,500 for a Continuous Improvement Collaborative Initiative. The County of Antigonish and Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation will share $75,000 for its Antigonish-Paqtnkek Partnership.

Under the Provincial Capital Assistance Program, the Pictou County Shared Services Authority will receive almost $21,000 for an emergency standby/backup power detailed design for the Wastewater Treatment Facility. The Town of Port Hawkesbury gets more than $34,000 for Water Treatment Plant upgrades. Antigonish County, the Town of Westville and the Village of Baddeck all receive $100,000. Antigonish County will use the money for its AT corridor-Church Street sewer uprgrades, while Westville will utilize their money for its water project and Baddeck for an engineering study assessment for water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure.