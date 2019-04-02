Province Completes Speed Review on Route 337 in Antigonish County near Mount Cameron

Antigonish County Council heard back on a speed review for Route 337 near Mount Cameron.

The Department of public works conducted a speed review of route 337 from the start of the 80 km/h zone near Mount Cameron Circle Landing Road. The review determined that a reduction in the existing speed limit does not appear to be warranted at this time.

Antigonish Warden Owen McCarron said council still has a concern about the traffic speed in the area, noting the community continues to grow quickly.

He said they will look through the details of the review, then likely reach out to public works to get an understanding of how the review was completed. Previous speed reviews in the area took place in 2011 and 2014.