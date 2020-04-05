Province confirms 26 new cases of COVID-19; Raises total number of infections to 262

Provincial Health officials says 26 new cases of COVID-19 were identified Saturday. One of the

new infections was in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s eastern zone which includes Antigonish and Guysborough Counties and Cape Breton. One additional COVID-19 case was confirmed in the NSHA’s Northern Zone, which includes Pictou County. That raises the provincial total of confirmed cases to 262. There are 24 cases in total in the eastern zone and 25 in the northern zone. While most infections in the province have been connected to travel or a known case, it is now known there is community spread.

Over the weekend, there was word an employee of the Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow tested positive for COVID-19. The province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang says measures are being taken.

The province has also announced plans to expand testing for COVID-19 to identify community spread of the virus. The province’s Chief Medical Officer of Helth says working with the Nova Scotia Health Authority and Emergency Health Services, enhanced testing will include temporary primary assessments centres established in communities with more known cases.

Strang says these temporary centres are not for walk-in patients, they must be referred by 811 or primary care physician. In areas where a proper facility isn’t available to set up a temporary centre, a mobile assessment centre would be set up. EHS also has two mobile units in the Halifax and Sydney areas for people with mobility issues and can’t get to an assessment centre or where a cluster of testing needs to be done such as a nursing home.