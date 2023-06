The Antigonish Affordable Housing complex on Appleseed Drive is expanding.

Antigonish MLA and Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson has announced the Nova Scotia Government is providing 0.59 hectares of provincially owned land to the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society. The land would be used to develop up to 14 affordable housing units.

The society’s existing housing community, opened last year, has 12 affordable housing units.

The incoming chair of the housing society’s Building Committee, Bruce Dow, expects the addition will be completed by the end of 2025.

