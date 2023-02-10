Province Contributes to Healthcare Professional Recruitment and Retention in Antigonish

The Province is supporting work to recruit and retain healthcare professionals in Antigonish through the Community Navigation and Physicians Retention Services Association.

The association, a partnership of the Town of Antigonish, Municipality of the County of Antigonish and St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation, will receive funding for activities including a community discussion series, new healthcare professional welcome packages, lunch and learns with family medicine residents, and a healthcare recognition day.

The Community Navigation and Physicians Retention Services Association will get $100,000 from the new Office of Healthcare Professionals Recruitment Community Fund. A total of 28 groups across Nova Scotia applied by the December 19 deadline, and more successful applicants will be notified in the coming weeks