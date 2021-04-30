Province dealing with a backlog of COVID-19 tests in the Lab

The premier says the current COVID-19 numbers may be a bit off.

During an update today , Iain Rankin said there is a backlog of tests in the lab and a number of

those tests are likely positive. He said people with symptoms who were tested are isolating while awaiting their results. A release from the province states about 45,000 tests are waiting to be processed.

Rankin said there are 22 people with COVID in the hospital and five in the ICU, making for 589 known cases of COVID-19 in the province. Rankin also thanked team members in labs for their hard work in processing the cases.