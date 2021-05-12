Province Delays Start of Camping Season at its Parks

The lockdown in Nova Scotia has prompted a delay in the start of camping season at Nova Scotia Provincial Camping Parks until at least June first.

Provincial Lands and Forestry department officials say campers with reservations between May 21st and 31st will be contacted by email to cancel and refund their bookings. Campers should not cancel their own reservations.

Campers who have already cancelled their reservations since May 7th will receive a refund. They should allow up to 10 business days to receive their reimbursement.

Day-use parks and day-use areas of campgrounds will continue to be open for outdoor recreation. People should only visit parks in their own community.