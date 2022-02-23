Province Easing Public Health Restrictions; All Restrictions to end March 21st

The province is moving up the timeline for easing COVID-19 public health restrictions. Premier

Tim Houston says assuming everything stays on course, all restrictions will end on March 21st.

On Monday, February 28th, Phase One of the province’s reopening plan will change to end the current requirement to show proof of vaccination for non-essential, discretionary events and activities such as indoor dining.

On March 7th, Nova Scotia will begin Phase 2 of the reopening plan with larger gathering and capacity limits, the return of tournaments and competitions and bars and restaurants can open regular hours.

Public Health restrictions end on March 21st which include physical distancing and mask wearing requirements. Restrictions will also conclude in schools. Some restrictions in the health system will continue.