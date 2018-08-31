Province ends efforts to find a buyer for DSME Trenton Plant

The provincial government has abandoned efforts to find a buyer for the DSME Trenton wind tower plant.

In a release, Business Minister Geoff MacLellan says government has made every effort over the past couple of years to locate a new owner without success.

MacLellan says a court-appointed receiver will transfer ownership of the property to Nova Scotia Lands Incorporated, effective next Friday. Most of the remaining on-site equipment will be auctioned off.

Nova Scotia Lands will also explore other economic opportunities for the site. The 430-thousand square foot facility sits on 116 acres of land in Trenton.