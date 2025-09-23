Province establishes committee to create a New Firefighter Training Program

The province has appointed a group of emergency management officials and firefighters to help create a new firefighter training program for Nova Scotia.

Government announced the establishment of the Nova Scotia Fire Training Advisory Committee on Monday.

The 32 members have been tasked with creating an interim basic firefighter training plan that includes everything from fire behaviour to rescuing people from crashed vehicles.

The committee was created by the province after an audit found serious safety and governance issues at the Nova Scotia Firefighters Training School this summer. The committee will work with Mi’kmaw community fire chiefs across the province to ensure the interim and long-term provincial firefighter training plans meet their organizational needs.

Local officials named to the committee’s executive includes Guysborough District Municipality Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Shawn Andrews and the Regional Emergency Management Officer for the Municipality of Richmond County Steve Marcellus.

Local firefighters chosen to the Advisory Committee include Ross White of the New Glasgow Fire Department, Jim Cavanagh of the Port Hastings Fire Department and Alfred Aucoin of the Lemoine Volunteer Fire Department.