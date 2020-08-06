Province Expands Nurse Practitioner Education Incentive Program

The province expanded the Nurse Practitioner Education Incentive program to cover the salaries of six registered nurses while they attend Dalhousie University’s two-year Master of Nursing nurse practitioner program full-time. In return, recipients will commit to work in six designated communities, including Inverness and Guysborough or Canso.

An expression of interest will go out to those already accepted to Dalhousie’s nurse practitioner program, family all-ages stream. Recipients will be selected based on whether they live in or are affiliated with one of the designated communities and are willing to relocate upon completion of the program. Recipients must commit to work in one of the designated communities for five years.

This expands on the 10 spaces announced in 2018. Three of those participants have graduated and are working as nurse practitioners in Digby, Cumberland County and Victoria County.

Four more will graduate this fall and will practice in Shelburne, Cape Breton County, Inverness and Pictou, and the final three will graduate next May and will practice in Cumberland County, Digby and Sheet Harbour.