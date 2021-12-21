Province Forecasts a $108.2 Million Surplus in latest Budget Update

The province is forecasting it will end the current fiscal year in the black. In a second update on

the 2021-22 budget, Finance and Treasury Board Minister Allan MacMaster says it shows signs the overall economy has been recovering despite continued uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. MacMaster says the latest update forecasts government will post a surplus of $108.2 million.

MacMaster, the MLA for Inverness says a factor in Nova Scotia’s strong economic position is the province’s ability to avoid extended lockdowns from COVID-19. He says that is reflected in higher revenues in HST, personal income and corporate tax revenue, as well as motive fuel tax.

Total revenue is projected to be $12.8 billion, up $1 billion from the budget.