Province Forecasts a $402.7 deficit in latest Budget Update

The provincial finance minister says increased expenses in the 2023-24 budget reflect increased

investments on a number of matters.

On Thursday, Allan MacMaster, who is also the MLA for Inverness offered an update on the 2023-24 provincial budget, forecasting a deficit of $402.7 million for the current fiscal year. Expenses are projected to be $15.2 billion, a jump of $363 million from the budget estimate.

MacMaster said it is still early in the fiscal year, with another budget update set for December.