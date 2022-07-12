Province Funds 200 New Nursing Seats for University BScN and NSCC Practical Nursing Programs

The province has announced 200 new nursing seats at post-secondary institutions across Nova Scotia.

Antigonish MLA and Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson says the government will

spend $3.2 million in new seats this year. That investment grows to $6.8 million a year when all the new seats are in place.

There will be 80 additional seats at three universities that offer Bachelor of Science in Nursing programs. St. FX will get 26 more seats, Dalhousie will also get 26 additional and Cape Breton University will grow by a further 28 spots.

The Nova Scotia Community College will add 120 practical nursing seats.

Some seats will be in place this fall, the rest are expected to be ready by May, 2023.

Government has also announced it will permanently fund an additional 25 spots in Dalhousie’s nurse practitioner program that were added temporarily in 2018 at a cost of $500,000 annually.